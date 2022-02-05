Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Aptiv updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.80 EPS.

Shares of APTV traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $132.20. 2,619,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,462. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $127.63 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.71.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.93.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

