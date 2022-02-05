Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 14.01%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.76. 22,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,177. The stock has a market cap of $239.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.07. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evans Bancorp stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 671 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

