Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 2.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.
SBT traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,179. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $306.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.18 and a beta of 0.80. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.
Sterling Bancorp Company Profile
Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.
