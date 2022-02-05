Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 2.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

SBT traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,179. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $306.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.18 and a beta of 0.80. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sterling Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 417.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

