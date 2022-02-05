OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

OFS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

NASDAQ OFS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,210. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. OFS Capital has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $129.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.81.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 117.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the second quarter valued at $2,859,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Western Standard LLC increased its stake in OFS Capital by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 303,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 55,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 32,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

