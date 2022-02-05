OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
OFS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.
NASDAQ OFS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,210. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. OFS Capital has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $129.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.81.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the second quarter valued at $2,859,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Western Standard LLC increased its stake in OFS Capital by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 303,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 55,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 32,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About OFS Capital
OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.
