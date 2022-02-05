Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

SRNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

SRNE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.16. 5,574,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,502,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.48% and a negative net margin of 692.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

