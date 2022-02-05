Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Shares of Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.48. 886,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,097. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter.
About Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.
