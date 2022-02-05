Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.48. 886,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,097. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 31,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 91.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 152,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.