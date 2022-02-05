Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $37.09

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.09 and traded as low as C$35.25. Sleep Country Canada shares last traded at C$35.53, with a volume of 92,691 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZZZ shares. TD Securities downgraded Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.43.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.95.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$273.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$260.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 32.81%.

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.25, for a total value of C$137,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$272,531.25. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total transaction of C$383,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,843,173.33. Insiders have sold a total of 15,267 shares of company stock worth $583,746 in the last three months.

About Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.