Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.19

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.19 and traded as low as C$5.13. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$5.22, with a volume of 81,172 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rock Tech Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.89. The stock has a market cap of C$381.56 million and a P/E ratio of -15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The mining company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile (CVE:RCK)

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

