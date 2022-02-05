Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.94

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Galileo Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,980,613 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of £10.16 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.10.
About Galileo Resources (LON:GLR)
