Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.94

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Galileo Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,980,613 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.16 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.10.

Get Galileo Resources alerts:

About Galileo Resources (LON:GLR)

Galileo Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and development mining company in South Africa and the United States. It extracts zinc, non-ferrous metals and concentrates, copper, nickel, silver, gold, platinum, iron ore, and manganese. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.