Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.68

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as low as $1.32. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 61,200 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America cut Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank cut Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.