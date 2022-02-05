Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,150.92

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,150.92 ($15.47) and traded as high as GBX 1,180 ($15.86). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,176 ($15.81), with a volume of 186,714 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,152.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,134.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24%.

In other Murray International Trust news, insider David Hardie purchased 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,144 ($15.38) per share, for a total transaction of £697.84 ($938.21).

About Murray International Trust (LON:MYI)

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

