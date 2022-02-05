One Capital Management LLC Sells 7,779 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,779 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGS opened at $17.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $531.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. HSBC cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.92.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

