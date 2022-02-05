Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Raised by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,394,000 after purchasing an additional 122,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,331,000 after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,435,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,886,000 after acquiring an additional 822,844 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $135.10 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $129.72 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.73 and its 200 day moving average is $165.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,965 shares of company stock worth $15,749,148. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

