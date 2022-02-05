Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Cut by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 174,484 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $338,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,716 in the last 90 days. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $729.05.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $622.96. 1,205,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $626.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $621.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.