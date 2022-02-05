Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,344 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,399,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,698,000 after purchasing an additional 263,885 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,623,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,675,000 after acquiring an additional 633,624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.80. 2,546,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,002. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

