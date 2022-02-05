Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $12,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

KDP opened at $38.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61. The company has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $39.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,260,019. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

