Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $39 Million Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,005 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for about 1.8% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $38,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,911,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,390,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 349.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $92.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.77 and a 200-day moving average of $105.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,087 shares of company stock valued at $20,696,516 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HZNP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.23.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.