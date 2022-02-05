Engine NO. 1 LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $341,365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $705,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,100 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 231.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,750,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $102,637,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD stock opened at $123.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.60 and its 200 day moving average is $122.34.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,386 shares of company stock worth $70,871,232 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

