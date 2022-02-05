Engine NO. 1 LLC Acquires 3,075 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 53.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,084 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 43.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.2% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 32,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 55.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,399,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,988,000 after purchasing an additional 498,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $61.08 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.40.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

