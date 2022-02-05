Natixis Sells 16,261 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Natixis trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,261 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $28,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDX stock opened at $268.85 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $272.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.30. The stock has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.86.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

