Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

AMOT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 31,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,737. The firm has a market cap of $519.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. Allied Motion Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.80 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 119.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

