Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FWRD. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens raised Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.43. 84,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,007. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.42. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $75.21 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Forward Air in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 2,216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

