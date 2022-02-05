Cordasco Financial Network Buys 195 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after acquiring an additional 28,936 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 19,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 434,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,006 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 429,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 368,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAM traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $54.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,136,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,236. The company has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.89.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

