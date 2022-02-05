Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.24. 859,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,331. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $82.99 and a 52-week high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Ingredion by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

