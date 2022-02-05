Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

CFFN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

CFFN traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 577,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Michel Philipp Cole purchased 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,303,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,856,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,010,000 after acquiring an additional 328,929 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,770,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $173,996,000 after acquiring an additional 146,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,647,000 after acquiring an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,690,000 after purchasing an additional 34,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.