Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
CFFN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
CFFN traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 577,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52.
In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Michel Philipp Cole purchased 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,303,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,856,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,010,000 after acquiring an additional 328,929 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,770,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $173,996,000 after acquiring an additional 146,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,647,000 after acquiring an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,690,000 after purchasing an additional 34,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.
