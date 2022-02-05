Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Position Reduced by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,226 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 232.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 103.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after buying an additional 62,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.59. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $62.08 and a 12 month high of $75.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.