Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its position in CDW by 610.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CDW in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in CDW by 160.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in CDW by 560.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW stock opened at $192.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.52 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CDW. Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.29.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.