Pacific Sun Financial Corp Invests $288,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $125.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.44. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $101.15 and a 1 year high of $128.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

