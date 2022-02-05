Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Raised by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $171.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.66. The company has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

