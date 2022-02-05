Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Clorox updated its FY22 guidance to $4.25-4.50 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $23.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,739,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,339. Clorox has a 12 month low of $140.06 and a 12 month high of $196.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.23.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.
In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Clorox
The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.
