Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Clorox updated its FY22 guidance to $4.25-4.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $23.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,739,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,339. Clorox has a 12 month low of $140.06 and a 12 month high of $196.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.23.

Get Clorox alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.75.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.