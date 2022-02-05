Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report $75.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.58 million and the highest is $76.20 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $73.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $311.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $310.67 million to $312.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $335.09 million, with estimates ranging from $333.20 million to $336.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ BRKL traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $17.26. 192,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,763. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,822 shares of company stock valued at $282,482 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

