CCC Intelligent Solutions Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCCS)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,797 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 932% compared to the average volume of 465 put options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCCS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

