$677.95 Million in Sales Expected for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) will post $677.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Caleres’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $674.50 million to $681.40 million. Caleres posted sales of $570.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caleres will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caleres.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAL. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $70,902.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 41.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Caleres by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 33,406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the third quarter valued at about $823,000. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in shares of Caleres by 254.6% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 80,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 57,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,911,000 after purchasing an additional 309,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 758,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,071. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. Caleres has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 2.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

