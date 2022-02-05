Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ES. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.14.

Shares of ES traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.74. 2,426,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,308. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.94.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

