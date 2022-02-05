Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ES. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.14.
Shares of ES traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.74. 2,426,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,308. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.94.
In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.
Eversource Energy Company Profile
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
