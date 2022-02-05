Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,438. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

