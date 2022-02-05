Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Benchmark raised Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE CRS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.92. 450,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,851. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.91.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 190,441.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after buying an additional 746,532 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 830.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 180,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 177,606 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2,312.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 176,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,566,000 after purchasing an additional 165,456 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

