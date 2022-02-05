Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after buying an additional 217,552 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,018,705,000 after buying an additional 418,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,024,628 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,165,417,000 after purchasing an additional 101,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $145.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,287 shares of company stock worth $18,537,187 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

