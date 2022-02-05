Mackay Shields LLC Has $5.53 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Centene by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Centene by 50.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 86.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 50.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $80.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $85.44. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.35.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,555. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

