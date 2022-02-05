Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,502,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Biogen by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Biogen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Barclays cut their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $221.53 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.56 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

