Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.33 Billion Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,956,982 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 139,029 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of Visa worth $1,327,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Visa by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 18,637 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,158 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $228.39 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.77. The company has a market capitalization of $439.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

