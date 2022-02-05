Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Purchased by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $20.46 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

