StockNews.com Lowers Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) to Hold

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WAFD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Washington Federal stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 335,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,366. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Federal will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. FMR LLC grew its stake in Washington Federal by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Washington Federal by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Washington Federal by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Washington Federal by 3,078.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Washington Federal by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

