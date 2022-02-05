StockNews.com Downgrades Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) to Hold

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

WWD traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $110.25. The company had a trading volume of 384,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,894. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.71 and a 200-day moving average of $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 6.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 8.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,061,000 after acquiring an additional 49,473 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

