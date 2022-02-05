LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

NASDAQ LIVN traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.34. 292,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,069. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $58,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,428 shares of company stock valued at $453,012. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,501,000 after purchasing an additional 265,238 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in LivaNova by 4.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,185,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,419,000 after purchasing an additional 161,390 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 4.1% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LivaNova by 20.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 329,304 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,398,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,735,000 after acquiring an additional 832,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

