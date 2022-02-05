CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:CSWI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,423. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $107.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.32 and its 200-day moving average is $125.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.83.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 9,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total transaction of $1,320,606.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,751 shares of company stock worth $2,757,346. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 765,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 11,824.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

