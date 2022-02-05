HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.41. 145,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,002. The stock has a market cap of $767.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $928,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Briggs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

