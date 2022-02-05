ECOSC (ECU) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,268.00

ECOSC (CURRENCY:ECU) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One ECOSC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ECOSC has traded up 0% against the US dollar. ECOSC has a market capitalization of $7,756.18 and approximately $4,268.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ECOSC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00043199 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00111987 BTC.

ECOSC Coin Profile

ECU is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. ECOSC’s official website is www.ecosc.io . ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ECOSC is medium.com/@ecosc

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

ECOSC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOSC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOSC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECOSC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ECOSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECOSC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.