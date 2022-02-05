Edgeless (EDG) Trading 49.6% Lower Over Last Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 35.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 49.6% against the US dollar. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeless has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $4,310.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Edgeless Profile

EDG is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

