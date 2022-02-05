Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. Exelon’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.