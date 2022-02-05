Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.92

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.92 ($0.42) and traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.42). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 29.65 ($0.40), with a volume of 367,731 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 30.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 28.56. The firm has a market cap of £40.34 million and a PE ratio of 2.07.

Tekcapital Company Profile (LON:TEK)

Tekcapital plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporations in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through two segment; Professional Services and Licensing and Investment Activities. It engages in the provision of recruitment services; and reports and services to locate and transfer technologies to customers, as well as offers R&D tax relief credits, management services, and intellectual property services to third party customers.

